Entertaining Angels

On June 13, 2015 at Lethbridge Exhibition Park , Danny Steyne had a gospel tent meeting called Revival Fire. I didn't know it but I had a divine appointment to keep that day. I walked into the huge, white tent and made my way close to the front stage. I had settled into a seat eager to be in the presence of God all day. Around 10 am the band prayed and began worship. Shortly after that an ex MMA fighter preached and began to prophesy. One person was being released to the mission field and another was told God had a plan for them to become a pastor. Then the unthinkable happened. Suddenly our eyes locked and this preachers composure was disrupted.
I watched him become off balance and shake his head . As he fixes his gaze upon me he raises his arm and points directly at me .
" Who are you ? " he speaks half questioning yet sharply.
I felt my body wanting to shrink in my seat as I point to myself , all eyes now looking at me. He nodded his head and I said, "Shellie".
My heart began beating quickly, this man begins pacing the floor and muttering to himself, occasionally looking up saying "What is this?". After a minute or so of conversing with himself our eyes lock again.
He announced to the crowd that he has never received a word like the one he is about to release. This is what he said: "I have never heard anything like what I am about to tell you. God has this incredible calling upon your life. He is about to turn your entire world upside down and fill you with this incredible ability to love just as Jesus does. Where he is taking you and what you will be doing goes far beyond anything I can explain. " The pastor paused , listening into the invisible realm of God and shook his head.
"Wow !" he said , " wow I just can't get over this . Believe me you will see, you will do important work for God".
Now this in of itself is a lot for a person to take in and honestly I wanted to hide under my chair rather than have every eye in the house on me. But this was only half of what God needed to do this day.
So we broke for lunch and come back eager to hear Danny Steyne preach. I spoke to a woman who was part of the healing rooms when this tall young man came up the aisle . First he asked my friend if he could sit beside her but someone had taken that seat. So he asked me if the seat beside me was taken and I told him no. He came around beside me, and there were things that were striking about this young man. First, he was tall, I am talking like seven feet tall at least. He was in jeans and a white shirt, and as he sat he crossed his one leg and it took up three chair lengths. There was this unnatural beauty about him. He had curly brown hair, midlength, and striking blue eyes and skin that I can only describe as like porcelain. The words I would use are flawless and perfection, truly distinct. So I was chattering away with the woman again when he spoke.
"That was a very important word you received from the Lord this morning", he said.
I only glanced at him for a moment and said yes it was, and returned to my other conversation. Suddenly something struck me deep inside my core and I knew I need to actually turn my attention to this man. It had been mere seconds as I turned my head, and he was gone! I stood up and searched the tent . There was only one exit hundreds of feet away and he was nowhere to be seen. He had vanished. My mind was racing as praise and worship started again. I focused on the music and after a few songs suddenly he appeared beside me praising and worshipping with us. He smiled at me and dissolved into thin air.
"For this very night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood before me." - Acts 27:28
"Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by doing some have unwittingly entertained angels." - Hebrews 13:2
God has established all things for good and we are blessed with his purpose to love Him and one another. To share the gospel and to be his witnesses upon this earth so that God is glorified in every nation. Almighty God will do whatever needs to be done to bring focus to His plans including using his messengers. All we need to do is be willing to listen and receive instruction my friends.
