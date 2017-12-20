Experienced part-time bookkeeper wanted

We have an immediate need for a part-time, experienced bookkeeper in Pincher Creek. We have two opportunities: one for a small business (5 – 10 hours per month), the other for a non-profit (2 – 4 days per month). We are ideally seeking one person to fill both opportunities, reporting to one individual. Candidates must be adept with QuickBooks, have their own computer/laptop, and be located in Pincher Creek. Tasks will include data entry, generation of financial statements and reports, reviewing invoices and preparing cheques, and other routine accounting/bookkeeping tasks. These would be part-time contract positions, paid hourly at a rate to be negotiated based on experience.
Please apply with CV to clhpublic@dusk.ca, attention Celesa Horvath by January 10th, 2018.