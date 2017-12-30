Extreme Cold warning issued for all of Alberta

Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold warnings for all of Alberta, including southwestern Alberta:
A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected.
Extreme cold conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.
Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.
Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.
If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.
Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.
Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.
