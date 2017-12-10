Fort Macleod United Church vandalized

RCMP Alberta -
Sometime between Friday, December 8, 2017 and Sunday, December 10, 2017 three small windows at the back of the Fort Macleod United Church were vandalized. Suspects did not gain entry into the building and the incident appears to be random in nature.
If you have information regarding this incident or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.