Free Parks Canada Places youth admission starting in 2018

By making admission free for youth under 17, Canada is celebrating families and the importance of our protected areas. We understand that by connecting with nature, youth will gain a better understanding of our urgent need to not only protect it, but maintain it for future generations.
In 2017, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the government’s gift to Canadians was free admission to Parks Canada’s places. Starting in 2018, the government is inviting Canadian families and their children, youth, and school groups to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and history. Parks Canada will continue to offer high-quality and meaningful experiences to visitors from Canada and around the world and is looking forward to welcoming more youth to Canada’s national treasures.
While youth will enjoy free admission beginning in 2018, Parks Canada’s places, including Waterton Lakes National Park, is returning to fee-based admission for adults and seniors to national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas. Parks Canada is committed to providing high-quality visitor experiences in Waterton Lakes National Park and is working to re-open areas and facilities given the exceptional circumstances resulting from the Kenow wildfire. Please see our website for an updated map and list of what is open and closed. New this year - Parks Canada’s interpreters will be offering programs in Waterton throughout the winter! Learn about the magic of snow and winter survival, show off your skills with our winter challenge, or make some winter- themed art – these family friendly activities and more will be happening every weekend in January.
The 2018 Parks Canada Discovery Pass is now on sale and is a great value, providing access to these national treasures all year long. The Parks Canada Discovery Pass is the ideal way to discover nature and connect with Canada’s history. For information on purchasing the 2018 Parks Canada Discovery Pass, please visit the Parks Canada’s website.
To make the most of your visit, we invite Canadians to plan their trip ahead of time. Please visit the Parks Canada’s website, download the Parks Canada mobile app, and follow us on social media.
“Millions of Canadians celebrated Canada 150 with free admission to Parks Canada’s places. Starting in 2018, I am very pleased to announce free admission for youth 17 and under to all national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas. By encouraging young Canadians to visit these national treasures, we will help inspire the next generation of stewards for Canada’s protected places.” - Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada
