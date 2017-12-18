Pages
Home
Recent
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Education
Governance
Comment
Rural
Faith
Ads
Contact us
Recent
Weather
Monday, December 18, 2017
H&R Block looking for temporary part-time receptionist
(ad)
Temporary part-time receptionist wanted
Duties to include office cleaning and client interaction.
Please respond by email @
steven.barfuss@hrblock.ca
Or drop resume by our office at 733 Main Street Pincher Creek
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Infinite Scroll
Infinite Scroll