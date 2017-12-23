Help over the holidays

Important phone numbers:
Throughout the holidays, Albertans can call to get help regarding abuse or other kinds of emergencies.
For family violence or bullying, staff are available by phone to provide services in more than 170 languages, or through an online chat daily, from noon to 8 p.m.
Family Violence Info Line: 310-1818, toll free
Bullying Helpline: 1-888-456-2323
Anyone concerned for the safety or well-being of a child can call the Child Abuse Hotline to speak with a caseworker.
Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS (5437)
For emergency basic needs assistance or for a Safer Spaces Certificate during the holidays, the Income Support Contact Centre is available by calling:
- 780-644-5135 in Edmonton
- 1-866-644-5135 outside Edmonton
The Mental Health Help Line is also available 24/7 at 1-877-303-2642.
Alberta.ca also features a list of all government services that are available over the holiday season. Individuals can still use Government of Alberta online systems, but submissions or applications will be processed in the new year.
