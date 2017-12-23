Recent

Weather

Saturday, December 23, 2017

Help over the holidays

Government of Alberta - Several government phone lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help Albertans who may be facing difficulties or need emergency services over the holidays. From Dec. 23, 2017 through Jan.1, 2018, programs and resources that affect the health, safety and security of Albertans will be available. Non-urgent government operations will be closed during this time. Regular service will resume Jan. 2, 2018.

Important phone numbers:

Throughout the holidays, Albertans can call to get help regarding abuse or other kinds of emergencies.

For family violence or bullying, staff are available by phone to provide services in more than 170 languages, or through an online chat daily, from noon to 8 p.m.
Family Violence Info Line: 310-1818, toll free
Bullying Helpline: 1-888-456-2323

Anyone concerned for the safety or well-being of a child can call the Child Abuse Hotline to speak with a caseworker.

Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS (5437)

For emergency basic needs assistance or for a Safer Spaces Certificate during the holidays, the Income Support Contact Centre is available by calling:

The Mental Health Help Line is also available 24/7 at 1-877-303-2642.

Alberta.ca also features a list of all government services that are available over the holiday season. Individuals can still use Government of Alberta online systems, but submissions or applications will be processed in the new year.

Related information:
Services during holiday closure

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll