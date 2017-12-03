Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village celebrates area authors

Toni Lucas
- Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village in Pincher Creek celebrated 15 local authors during their Countdown to Christmas celebrations on December 1. People looking for a unique one of a kind gift could come in and get a signed copy of a book to give to someone special just in time for Christmas. This seemed a perfect venue for this event as two members of the staff, Curator Farley Wuth and Education Coordinator Gordon Tolton are both authors themselves.
|Gordon Tolton
Organizer Gordon Tolton said the authors represented lived between the Crowsnest Pass to Lethbridge. The topics varied from historically based, biographical, coffee table photo books, poetry, short stories, travel and hiking, the identification of western Canadian spiders, fiction, comic books, and some of the multi talented authors had some of their music cds as well as books for sale.
|Farley S. Wuth
This meet and greet gave many the chance to visit with the authors and find out more from the people who wrote the books. Authors included Joey Ambrosi, Don Brestler, Pete Brouwer, Noel Burles, Belinda Crowson, Family Secrets, Fran Genereux, John and Kathleen Hancock, Steve Kenworthy, Chris Morrison, Frances Riviere, Gord Tolton, Tyler Trafford and Farley Wuth.
|Douglas Rawling
Many of the authors have their books available in the Kootenai Brown Gift Shop year around. More than one author expressed they enjoyed the opportunity to visit with other writers, as well as the chance to meet the people who will read their work, first hand.
|Joy Ambrosi
|1 Pete Brouwer
|Steve Kenworthy
|Tyler Trafford
|Don Brestler
|Fran Genereux
|Belinda Crowson
