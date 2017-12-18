Merry Christmas from Mayor and council

Message from the Mayor
On behalf of Pincher Creek Town Council, and myself I would like to extend warmest holiday greetings and a Merry Christmas to our citizens and staff.
Christmas is the time of year where we traditionally spend time with family and friends and make new acquaintances. If you have the ability, I would encourage you to lend and support the less fortunate in our community.
Many in our community have to be away from their loved ones for a variety of reasons during the holidays. I would like to pass along a word of thanks to our public works staff, ambulance and fire personnel, police, health care professionals and the many others who protect and serve us every day of the year.
Have a safe and happy holiday!
Mayor Don Anderberg
