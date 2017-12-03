Missing Claresholm man Nelson Pires

|Missing: Nelson Pires
RCMP Alberta - On December 3rd, 2017 at 8:00 am Nelson Pires departed from his home in Claresholm enroute to Calgary. He texted his wife "help me". Subsequent attempts to contact Nelson Pires have not been successful. Nelson Pires was driving a red 2011 four door Mazda 3 bearing licence plate BXB 6141. Nelson Pires was last seen wearing a jean jacket over a green, white and blue hooded sweater, brown pants, and black crocs. He may be wearing a fitted black toque.
The RCMP and family are concerned for Nelson's well being and are asking the public to call us if you have any idea of his whereabouts. Please call the Claresholm Detachment at 403-625-4444 or your local police Detachment.
