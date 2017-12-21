More suspected cocaine seized at Coutts border

On December 17, 2017, CBSA officers at Coutts intercepted a commercial vehicle hauling produce from California and destined for an Alberta business. While examining the vehicle, officers uncovered 17 bricks of suspected cocaine with a total weight of 21 kg. The bricks were located in a closet area within the cab.
CBSA officers arrested the driver of the vehicle and turned him and the suspected cocaine over to the RCMP.
Kuldeep Singh, 39, of Calgary is charged on four counts under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. His next court appearance was scheduled for December 21 in Lethbridge Provincial Court.
“CBSA officers play a vital role in protecting our communities. We continue to diligently screen for narcotics, knowing that every interception at the border means fewer drugs on our streets.” - Guy Rook, Director for southern Alberta, Canada Border Services Agency
“The success of this investigation is proof that collaboration and intelligence sharing with our law enforcement partners goes a long way in reducing criminal activity in our communities and keeping Albertans and Canadians safe.” - Superintendent Tim Head, Officer-in-Charge, RCMP Federal Policing South, Calgary, AB
· Had the suspected cocaine seized been street-ready, it would have been enough for over 20,000 hits.
· Just weeks prior to this incident, CBSA officers at Coutts seized nearly 100 kg suspected cocainefrom another commercial vehicle hauling produce.
· The CBSA has a suite of detection tools and technology used to intercept narcotics, including ion mobility spectrometry, detector dogs, X-rays, and Narcotic Identification Kits. These tools, in combination with officers’ knowledge, experience, and training, enable successful enforcement actions.
