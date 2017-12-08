Nearly 100 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Coutts border crossing

|84 bricks of suspected cocaine seized on December 2
Two travellers, the driver and a passenger, were arrested and turned over to the RCMP. On December 4, the RCMP charged Gurminder Singh Toor, 31, of California and Kirandeep Kaur Toor, 26, of California on four counts each under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, December 8, 2017 in Lethbridge Provincial Court.
“Had this quantity of illicit narcotics made its way into our communities undetected, the impact could have been devastating. The CBSA is truly Canada’s first line of defence, and this record seizure is a prime example of how frontline officers are actively protecting Canadians every day.” - Kim R. Scoville, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, CBSA
“The success of this investigation is proof that collaboration and intelligence sharing with our law enforcement partners goes a long way in reducing criminal activity in our communities and keeping Albertans and Canadians safe.” - Inspector K.C.A. (Allan) Lai, Operations Officer, RCMP Federal Policing South, Calgary, AB
The CBSA and the RCMP work together to prevent illegal drug smuggling that endangers the safety of Canadian communities and generates profits for organized crime. Prior to this incident, the largest CBSA cocaine seizure in Alberta was 92.74 kg, also intercepted at Coutts, on October 10, 2016. Cocaine is the second-most prevalent street drug in Canada.
