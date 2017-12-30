New Years Message from the Mayor of Pincher Creek

New Years Message from the Mayor
At this time of year, we reflect on the past year and look forward to the future year. 2017 has been another busy year for Town Council, administration and staff.
Pincher Creek, along with other municipalities in the province held elections for Council in October. The result of our election was four returning incumbents and three new members of Council. Since the election we have attended numerous training and information sessions and will be conducting a strategic planning session early in the new year with Council and senior administration. I am very pleased with the dynamics of our new Council group and everyone has hit the ground running.
Canada 150 was a major focus for events in Pincher Creek for 2017. With amazing community support, we had a Canada Day Celebration second to none in our communities history topped off by an outstanding fireworks display.
The community also accessed Canada 150 grant funding for a new spray park and upgrades to the swimming pool. This project was also supported by grant funding and fundraising from the spray park society.
The new Crestview Lodge is nearly complete and the St. Michaels School upgrade is complete. The
Town also upgraded Veterans Street to accommodate new development and East Ave was repaved.
Axia, the high-speed fibre internet provider now has two large sections of town operational. This is a large project costing in the 10M- 12M range and will provide a number of economic development opportunities for Pincher Creek.
We have developed a working relationship with Habitat for Humanity and a number of location service clubs targeting the building of a Habitat project in Pincher Creek. Planning and fundraising are currently underway.
Town Council and administration along with working committees, community partners and consultants have also been working on daycare/childcare options, community housing, transportation initiatives and recreation facility upgrades including planning for a new curling rink. This work will continue into 2018 with some positive action and outcomes expected.
Pincher Creek has been award the 50th Annual Southern Alberta Summer Games for 2019. Planning is already underway and this will be a very special event in our community as the very first games were held in Pincher Creek in 1970.
The exceptional community support from volunteer and groups continues to make Pincher Creek a great place to live, work and play. Town Council will continue to focus on supporting community groups and events in a proactive way.
