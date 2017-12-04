Pages
Monday, December 4, 2017
PCESC special meeting Dec. 13
Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission
Special Meeting
Municipal Affairs Inspectors' Presentation of Inspectors' Report
December 13
In Camera presentation 1:30 pm
Public presentation of the Report 3:00 pm
