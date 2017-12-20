Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Dec.11-17, 2017

Total calls for service - 30
Assaults - 2
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 4
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 2
Driving complaints (general) - 3
MV Collisions - 5
Liquor offences - 4
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
False Alarms - 2
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held – 5
