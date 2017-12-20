Pincher Creek Town Council provides letter of support to Canadian Mountain Network

Top issues of mountain communities center around tourism, recreation opportunities, hazards and emergencies, tourism infrastructure pressures, human-wildlife coexistence, protecting headwaters and drinking water quality, affordable housing etc. Research and training in these areas could assist mountain communities. Member municipalities would have input to select the projects.
To date, there are several B.C. and Alberta communities that have joined the Network, with more considering participation. There is no financial commitment at this stage of application, however, should they be invited to the full application stage, they would be looking for the participating municipalities for support funding. The cost would be based on fundraising and the number of municipalities that are participating. They will find out in February if invited and will have until July to accept.
Council approved a letter of support for the CMN’s application to the NCE. This letter has been provided to CMN.
