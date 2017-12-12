Ponoka RCMP seek assistance in identifying vehicle related to highway fatality

Preliminary investigation indicates that a large tire, consistent with one used on a semi trailer, may have come unlodged from a southbound vehicle and struck the driver of the northbound vehicle. Following this, the driver was fatally injured and lost control of the vehicle. The RCMP are seeking assistance from anyone who may know anything about this incident.
“This appears to be a very tragic, unexpected, freak incident” says Sergeant Chris Smiley of Ponoka RCMP Detachment. “We want to speak to anyone who might know anything, in order to bring some closure to this investigation, both from an investigational perspective and for the family’s sake.”
Ponoka RCMP are looking for the driver of either a dual wheel 1 or ¾ ton truck, or a goose neck flat deck trailer which may have lost a wheel while travelling on the QEII.
“We’re asking drivers to check their vehicles and determine if this wheel is a piece of their equipment” says Sergeant Chris Smiley, acting Detachment Commander of the Ponoka RCMP. “Someone out there knows something, and we hope you’ll do the right thing and come forward to the Ponoka RCMP.”
“We’re asking drivers to check their vehicles and determine if this wheel is a piece of their equipment” says Sergeant Chris Smiley, acting Detachment Commander of the Ponoka RCMP. “Someone out there knows something, and we hope you’ll do the right thing and come forward to the Ponoka RCMP.”
If you have information about this investigation, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.