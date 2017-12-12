Recent

Ponoka RCMP seek assistance in identifying vehicle related to highway fatality


RCMP Alberta - On December 10 at 6:50 p.m., Ponoka RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on the QEII at the Highway 53 overpass.  RCMP along with Emergency Medical Services attended and determined that the 54-year-old male driver of a northbound vehicle was declared deceased on scene. The vehicle appears to have lost control and struck a guard rail where the vehicle then came to rest.  A female passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. She was treated and released.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a large tire, consistent with one used on a semi trailer, may have come unlodged from a southbound vehicle and struck the driver of the northbound vehicle. Following this, the driver was fatally injured and lost control of the vehicle. The RCMP are seeking assistance from anyone who may know anything about this incident.

“This appears to be a very tragic, unexpected, freak incident” says Sergeant Chris Smiley of Ponoka RCMP Detachment. “We want to speak to anyone who might know anything, in order to bring some closure to this investigation, both from an investigational perspective and for the family’s sake.”

Ponoka RCMP are looking for the driver of either a dual wheel 1 or ¾ ton truck, or a goose neck flat deck trailer which may have lost a wheel while travelling on the QEII.

“We’re asking drivers to check their vehicles and determine if this wheel is a piece of their equipment” says Sergeant Chris Smiley, acting Detachment Commander of the Ponoka RCMP. “Someone out there knows something, and we hope you’ll do the right thing and come forward to the Ponoka RCMP.”

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

