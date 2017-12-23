RCMP across Alberta responding to collisions

On Highway 43 southbound near Fox Creek, traffic is down to one lane due to a major collision involving at least 17 vehicles. Travel is extremely slow going.
In central and southern Alberta there are several collisions being reported. At this time there is no update available from the RCMP about the outcomes of these collisions in terms of injuries. Members are very engaged in actively responding to calls to service and reporting is not available.
The main consideration of the RCMP at this time is to efficiently assist the motorists and clear the vehicles from the roadways.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.