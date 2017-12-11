Recent

Monday, December 11, 2017

Recent Pincher Creek policing stats


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of December 4 – December 10, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 48
Domestic assault - 2
Break and Enter (commercial) - 2
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft under $5000 - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
MV Collisions - 7
Liquor offences - 2
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
False Alarms - 1
911 calls (invalid) - 5
Animal calls - 2
Prisoners held – 4

MD of Pincher Creek Enhanced Policing Monthly Report for November 2017
Excerpted, as presented to council for the MD of Pincher Creek No. 9

Shifts worked: 13

Monthly Traffic Ticket Summary:
Number of Violation Tickets Issued - 21Speeding - 20
Stop Sign Violations - 1
Warnings Given - 26

Violation ticket location:
Beaver Mines - 0
Hwy 3/6/507 - 6
Pincher Creek - 5
Hwy 22 - 10

