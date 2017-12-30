Snowfall warning extended

|Hwy 3 at Cowley this morning
Environment Canada, issued at 4:15 am, Saturday December 30, 2017 -
Snowfall, with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.
A Pacific low pressure system will continue to bring heavy snow to extreme southwestern Alberta this morning. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected before conditions improve this afternoon.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.