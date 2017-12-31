Vandalism to window at Structural Truss in Fort Macleod

RCMP Alberta
|Suspect vehicle
- On Saturday December 16, 2017 in the early morning, a window was smashed at a business on 12 Street in Fort Macleod. Surveillance video obtained shows a mid size, 4 door, dark coloured sedan drive up to the front of Structural Truss. Several people get out of the vehicle and the front passenger throws an object at a large glass window. Only the outer pane of glass was damaged and the subjects did not gain entry to the building. After throwing the object, the subjects immediately get back into the vehicle and drive West on 12th Street, before turning North on 3rd Avenue.
Police have not been able to ID the suspect vehicle involved and are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognize the vehicle. Of note, the vehicle appears to be missing a hubcap on the left side front wheel or, the vehicle may have a steel wheel in the left front and an "aluminum rim" on the rear left.
If you have information on this incident, or recognize the vehicle please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200
, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS).
