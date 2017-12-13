Winfield area horses located

Sometime during the night of December 6, the horses were removed from a farm and the RCMP put out a description of the horses with a request that anyone with information should contact the RCMP. Last night, a local citizen in Wetaskiwin County located the horses.
“This is the type of news story that feels good to put out” says Corporal Will Hiscock of Breton RCMP. “We can only imagine the happiness that the owners feel to have their loved horses returned.”
The investigation into the initial theft continues and the RCMP continue to seek any public assistance about who may have taken these horses. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the RCMP Livestock Inspector at 403-701-1462. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.