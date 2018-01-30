Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Anderson case put forward to Feb. 27
Chris Davis - Mark Anderson (44) made a brief appearance in Pincher Creek Provincial Court this morning. Anderson was arrested on January 11, 2018 and charged with child sexual exploitation offences following an investigation by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, including charges of possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography. He is a teacher at Brocket Elementary School and is also involved in various youth-oriented community programs on the Piikani Nation Reserve. Today Judge Peterson issued a publication to prevent the publication of names of potential witnesses and victims in the case, and Anderson's case has been moved forward to February 27, 2018, again at the Pincher Creek courthouse, so that he can retain counsel.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.