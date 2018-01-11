Annora Brown: Innovator

|Annora Brown and Peter (at Moyie Lake cabin) - Photographed by Gordon Crighton, from the Galt Museum Archives
Joyce Sasse - The Annora Brown Life & Legacy Project from 2017 moves ahead with vigour on many fronts. She was so creative and used her many artistic skills in such inspired ways, I believe Annora’s story shall find good traction with Young Innovators. Furthermore, her inspired works, reflecting the intimacy she felt for each subject, provides important templates which successors will appreciate.
Speaking of young people, students in the Digital Communications & Media Program of Lethbridge College are filming our radio-style dramatization of “Annora Brown: Interpreter of the Foothills”. And a music/sound effects tract for the film is being developed by a University of Lethbridge Digital Audio Arts student. The drama is being filmed in three-parts, to be made available as a teaching resource in school classrooms.
Meanwhile, “Old Mans’ Garden” is soon to be republished. Blackfoot elders are working with Mary-Beth Laviolette to help write a 21st century introduction for this historic, scientific, folkloric, artistic classic manuscript that Annora wrote in the 1930’s. This newest edition will be a treasure for every book shelf.
Formation of the “Friends of Annora Brown Society” is currently awaiting registration with the Alberta Government. Once formalized, the Society will be open to members (and associate members) from throughout the region. The goals are for us to be able to do the following:
Be prepared to help support the work of the Society. We will let you know how we can work together as soon as the preliminaries are formalized.
- Help present the on-going story of Annora Brown’s life and work.
- Encourage further research and studies of the Annora Brown story and legacy.
- Endeavour to follow her spirit of being on the cutting edge of learnings that would further her legacy.
- Through membership fees and occasional fund-raisers, funds needed will cover costs for basic communication by the Society (including maintenance of web-site, electronic costs to hold virtual meetings, and directors’ insurance.)
- Encourage use of the Galt Museum Archives as the chief repository for Annora Brown memorabilia.
- Maintain an on-going relationship with the Annora Brown Estate.
