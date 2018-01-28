Be careful little eyes what you see

It has become more and more the leading way to get viewers, and sell a product, and sadly is now the largest arena for slavery ever known to mankind. The really sad part is that we don’t stand up against it, instead we buy more magazines, watch more movies, go online. Who needs to go anywhere now we have it all at our fingertips, we can access this in a blink of an eye and no one even needs to know. We can go about our day as if things are good and maybe even judging others as long as we don’t get caught. This used to also mainly be a male thing, but recent stats show that it is even, if not maybe a little higher among females now as well. At the root of it is sin, sin and wickedness of the heart that desires to be fulfilled, and no matter what as long as it is void of light, it will keep looking. In an article like this we don’t have time to cover all the issues with this subject, however the one issue we must look at is the one of the heart, Jesus says if your right eyes causes you to sin pluck it out, but He is really getting us to look much deeper. He also is taking adultery to the next level as well. We live in a world that can justify many things, and lately even adultery, but Jesus extends it to even if you look at a women and lust after her you are committing adultery in your heart. That really takes it to the next level, looking isn’t sinful, but staring, desiring, is and can often times lead into action and does demonstrate the inner most desires of someone’s heart.
Pornography is the biggest threat to that in our current culture, it lets people in private fulfill their desires while destroying intimacy with their spouse or gives our younger population the mindset that what they see there is what they should expect. So many things wrong with that picture, however I do think that this is one area we need a major culture shift. The shift has to start in the hearts of each one of us; and is actually something we can do. It starts with going against the norm, turn off the TV shows, movies, etc.; and find something productive to do, go hiking, biking, anything. I know that it is easier said than done, one of the side effects of this is that it is very addictive as well. Maybe you don’t like where you are but don’t know how to quit either. I don’t have the perfect answer for you, I do know that there is help and as obvious as this sounds there is healing, and help found in Jesus.
Maybe you are searching and trying to break free, ask Jesus for forgiveness, invite Him to be Lord and Savior of your life and watch Him begin to fill the void. Maybe you are reading this and know Jesus already, I would urge you to repent, turn from it, ask someone into your life for accountability over it, and if you are married confess to your spouse and ask them to hold you accountable. This is not something to take lightly, it is adultery and should be taken very serious but in that there is no shame or condemnation just repentance and restoration. Jesus loves you and wants to have you living an abundant life in Him. If you are married and there has been an affair or maybe even is going on now, STOP, whatever your reason it isn’t right, talk to someone, confess to your spouse and yes there will be consequences but if there is a true heart change from you it will work out. This kind of heart issue will separate us from our loving Father and cannot be left alone.
Flee from this as fast as you can and run right to Jesus!
I know this is one of those articles that isn’t easy to read and if you have gotten this far and need help you are not alone and I would invite you to email me or come and see me, we together can walk down a path of healing. There is no judgement or condemnation here just the love of Christ that will hopefully heal your heart if you’re ready.
You Are Loved!
