Charges laid against Raymond man in historical sex crimes investigation

In September 2016, RCMP were contacted by a victim who reported that when she was a child, she had been sexually abused by a man known to her. The Picture Butte RCMP began an investigation into the allegations and three additional female victims came forward to report they had also suffered similar assaults.
All of the offences in this investigation are alleged to have taken place in the 1980s and 1990s and involve female victims who were known to the accused.
“While our investigation is now concluded, it is possible that other victims are out there,” says Sergeant Tom Howell, Picture Butte RCMP detachment commander. “Anyone who has information about this investigation or other incidents should contact their local law enforcement agency.”
