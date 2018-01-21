Cowley Nomination Day is Monday, Feb. 5

Local Authorities Election Act (section 26)
Village of Cowley, Province of Alberta
Notice is hereby given that Nomination Day is Monday, February 5, 2018 and that nominations for the election of candidates for the following offices will be received at the location of the local jurisdiction office set out below between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 Noon on Nomination Day.
Office: Councillor
Location of Local Jurisdiction Office:
Village of Cowley Office
518 Railway Ave, Cowley Alberta
Dated at the Village of Cowley in the Province of Alberta, this 22nd day of January, 2018.
Cindy Cornish
Returning Officer