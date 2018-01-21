Recent

Cowley Nomination Day is Monday, Feb. 5

Notice of Nomination Day
Local Authorities Election Act (section 26)
Village of Cowley, Province of Alberta

Notice is hereby given that Nomination Day is Monday, February 5, 2018 and that nominations for the election of candidates for the following offices will be received at the location of the local jurisdiction office set out below between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 Noon on Nomination Day.

Office: Councillor

Location of Local Jurisdiction Office:
Village of Cowley Office
518 Railway Ave, Cowley Alberta

Dated at the Village of Cowley in the Province of Alberta, this 22nd day of January, 2018.

Cindy Cornish
Returning Officer

