Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Generator theft near Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - On January 29, 2018 Fort Macleod RCMP received a report that last night or early this morning a generator was stolen from his pasture land southwest of Fort Macleod in the area of 261 Range Road and 72 Township road. A Red Honda Generator Model EU3000 ISC2 was removed from the property by cutting a chain that was securing the generator. This occurred overnight on the evening of January 28, sometime between 6:00 pm and 10:00 am on January 29, 2018.

If you have information regarding these thefts or noticed suspicious behaviour in the area, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

