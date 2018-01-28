Recent

Weather

Sunday, January 28, 2018

High River RCMP investigate theft of truck, trailer, sound equipment


RCMP Alberta - High River RCMP request the public's assistance in locating a stolen truck and trailer. On January 28, 2018 between the hours of 2:00 to 900 am a Grey 2006 Ford F250 extended cab truck with a silver 10 ft Ellis utility trailer attached was stolen from a residence in High River. The trailer contained several thousand dollars worth of sound equipment. On the tail gate of the truck is the wording " I'm just sayin' " and on the rear of the trailer are 2 decals that read "Bluegrass Rules" and "Steeldrivers". Attached are photos of the truck and trailer.

If you have information about this crime, or any other crime, please call the High River RCMP at403-652-2356. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll