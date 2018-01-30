History Week coming to Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village

|KBPV Education Coordinator Gord Tolton
Tolton is excited by the many events and different topics which will be addressed, from publishing, dealing with fire-arms correctly, theft, intake and presentation, volunteerism, and First Nation collections as a few subjects. "There is a really broad scope of what is being offered to the museum community." The general public is welcome to contact the museum if they have an interest and sign up for some of the workshops or speakers.
For more information, contact Gord Tolton at KBPV - (403) 627-3684
