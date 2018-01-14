Local Councils hear proposal for a community grant writer

The group envisions the creation of a shared community resource: the community grant writer would assist the Town, MD, and a broad range of community organizations in the preparation of grant applications. At present much of this work is performed by inexperienced volunteers. The group argued that having this work performed by a single experienced individual would result in a greater success rate on applications submitted and would free community organizations to focus their volunteer efforts on their core missions.
The group presented their ideas for "the administrative, governing and funding structure necessary to create a position for a grant writer". They conceive of the position being hosted by an appropriate local body operating at arms length from local government - the Pincher Creek and District Chamber of Commerce was one suggestion - and being overseen by a small board drawn from stakeholder organizations. The group is seeking funding support from the Town, MD and stakeholders to launch the initiative, with the hope that the position could evolve to become self-funding over a three year period.
The Town and MD Councils will respond to the group's proposal at their regular Council meetings of January 22 and 23, respectively.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.