MD Council abandons proposed Mill Creek sewage lagoon

BREAKING NEWS: Following their January 9 review of the unfavourable geotechnical report prepared by Tetra Tech, Council for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek pulled the plug on the controversial plan to site a sewage lagoon at the confluence of Mill Creek and the Castle River. The effort to identify suitable Beaver Mines wastewater treatment options will begin anew. Several options are to be considered, including piping wastewater to the Pincher Creek facility. Council also initiated measures to address management issues, with the goal of contracting a project manager to oversee aspects of the project going forward.
Developing story. Complete coverage forthcoming.
