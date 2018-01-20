Multicultural Friendship Group Pot-luck Supper Jan. 27

Pincher Creek Multicultural Friendship Group
Pot-luck Supper Meeting
January 27th ,2018
Our communities and homes can be rich store houses of items with special significance to each of our lives. Please join us at the next Multicultural Friendship Group as we explore this concept.
We invite everyone to bring an item which holds some particular meaning for them – possibly significant in their culture, acquired in past travels, or representative of some hardship or accomplishment in their family’s history.
We will be meeting from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, January 27th at the Anglican Church hall.
Pot luck dinner will be followed by sharing and discussion about the significance of the items to those who have brought them. We hope to see you there as we continue to share a meal, learn more about our neighbours, and possibly about ourselves.
Everyone is welcome.
