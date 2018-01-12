Recent

New parking options for Emergency Department at Chinook Regional Hospital


Alberta Health Services - A new parking lot located north of the Emergency entrance at Chinook Regional Hospital is now open, after being used for construction equipment during the hospital’s re-development project.  This lot is intended for patients using the Emergency Department and will operate with our Pay by Plate equipment, similar to parking options in the north loop and Auxiliary areas.

Parking payment options are incremental (which will accept coin payments for up to three hours for $8.00) or daily (any stay longer than three hours is the most cost effective, as the day rate is $8.50).

This parking lot is intended for short-term use while visiting emergency. If a patient is admitted and a longer stay is anticipated, they could then attend our Parking Office to determine more suitable parking arrangements.

All lots are patrolled and monitored and parking rates are in effect 24/7. Meters are located directly beside the lot and in the entrances of Emergency and the main hospital atrium.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.

