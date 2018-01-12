New parking options for Emergency Department at Chinook Regional Hospital

Parking payment options are incremental (which will accept coin payments for up to three hours for $8.00) or daily (any stay longer than three hours is the most cost effective, as the day rate is $8.50).
This parking lot is intended for short-term use while visiting emergency. If a patient is admitted and a longer stay is anticipated, they could then attend our Parking Office to determine more suitable parking arrangements.
All lots are patrolled and monitored and parking rates are in effect 24/7. Meters are located directly beside the lot and in the entrances of Emergency and the main hospital atrium.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
