Saturday, January 27, 2018
PC & D Summer Games Society meeting Feb. 5
(ad)
General Meeting
PC & D Summer Games Society
Feb 5, 2018
4:30 pm
Location: Recreation Office at 895 Main Street (Pool)
Everyone Welcome
Hosting of 2019 - 50th Anniversary Southern Alberta Summer Games
