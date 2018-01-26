Recent

Pincher Creek Chinook 4-H Multi Club update


Chris LeBlanc - In our 4-H year so far, projects are getting fired up and ready to go. This year our projects include: market lamb, breading lamb, pheasants, roping, baking and market hog. Our club leader is Carolyn Robbins and the assistant leaders are Michael Robbins and Kellie Leblanc.

The club already has many community services under our belt. We helped lay wreaths at the Remembrance Day ceremony and we also helped set up and took down the Willow Valley Trophy Club show. At Christmas time we helped the legion fill Christmas hampers. Next month we are helping out with the scent dog competition in Cowley. Stop by our concession if you are nearby. We have exciting plans for our achievement day this year, stay tuned for updates.

