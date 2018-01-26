Pincher Creek Chinook 4-H Multi Club update

The club already has many community services under our belt. We helped lay wreaths at the Remembrance Day ceremony and we also helped set up and took down the Willow Valley Trophy Club show. At Christmas time we helped the legion fill Christmas hampers. Next month we are helping out with the scent dog competition in Cowley. Stop by our concession if you are nearby. We have exciting plans for our achievement day this year, stay tuned for updates.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.