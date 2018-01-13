Pincher Creek Daycare Committee now an official committee of Town Council

Jonathan Skrimshire -
Pincher Creek's Town Council recently adopted formal terms of reference for the Pincher Creek Daycare Committee. The group will henceforth function as an official committee of Council. The committee's mandate is to inquire, study and provide advice to the Town of Pincher Creek Council regarding matters related to child care in the community. The Committee currently consists of Councillors Sussanne O'Rourke, Brian McGillivray and Wayne Elliott. It is anticipated that community members will volunteer to fill three member at large positions.
