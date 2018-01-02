Pincher Creek RCMP summary to Jan. 1, 2018

Total calls for service - 80
Sexual assault - 2
Assaults - 3
Fraud / Forgery - 2
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft under $5000 - 2
Impaired Driving - 2
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 8
MV Collisions - 14
Liquor offences - 2
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 1
False Alarms - 11
911 calls (invalid) - 5
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held – 4
