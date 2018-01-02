Recent

Pincher Creek RCMP summary to Jan. 1, 2018


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for period of December 18, 2017 to January 1, 2018. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 80
Sexual assault - 2
Assaults - 3
Fraud / Forgery - 2
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft under $5000 - 2
Impaired Driving - 2
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 8
MV Collisions - 14
Liquor offences - 2
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 1
False Alarms - 11
911 calls (invalid) - 5
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held – 4

