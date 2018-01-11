Recent

Pincher Creek RCMP summary to Jan. 7, 2018


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the week of  January 2 - 7, 2018. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 40
Assaults - 2
Break and Enter (residential) - 1
Theft under $5000 - 2
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints general) - 5
MV Collisions - 8
Liquor offences - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 1
911 calls (invalid) - 4
Animal calls - 1
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held - 5

