Pincher Creek RCMP summary to Jan. 7, 2018

Total calls for service - 40
Assaults - 2
Break and Enter (residential) - 1
Theft under $5000 - 2
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints general) - 5
MV Collisions - 8
Liquor offences - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 1
911 calls (invalid) - 4
Animal calls - 1
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held - 5
