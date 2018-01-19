Revised Pincher Creek curling rink site plan drawing released

The rink structure has been shifted north from the position depicted in the previously released drawing, reducing encroachment on the Spray Park. The parking lot extending west of the building into the playing field area has been removed. Impact on the green space area has thereby been greatly reduced. Nonetheless, the resulting field will no longer be of sufficient size to be used as a soccer pitch.
The revised drawing will be presented for review and comment to both Pincher Creek Town Council and Council for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek at their forthcoming meetings of January 22 and 23, respectively.
Related Article:
Pincher Creek curling rink site selection proceeding
The revised drawing will be presented for review and comment to both Pincher Creek Town Council and Council for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek at their forthcoming meetings of January 22 and 23, respectively.
Related Article:
Pincher Creek curling rink site selection proceeding
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.