Wednesday, January 10, 2018

SASG volunteers needed

Volunteers Needed!

50th Annual Southern Alberta Summer Games
Pincher Creek
July 3 – 6, 2019
Where it all began in 1970!



Organizing committee positions include:  games chair, vice chair, fundraising, sports, volunteers, medical/emergency, cultural, ceremonies, promotions and communications, 50th anniversary events, members at large.

Positions involve planning, organization and attending meetings over the next 2 years.

If you are interested please fill in a volunteer form online, at the Recreation Office or Town Office
For more information please contact the Recreation Office,

Phone 403-627-4322 Email: rec@pinchercreek.ca

Games build community pride, leadership, sport development and volunteerism.  We welcome your involvement in 2019!

