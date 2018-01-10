SASG volunteers needed

Volunteers Needed!
50th Annual Southern Alberta Summer Games
Pincher Creek
July 3 – 6, 2019
Where it all began in 1970!
Organizing committee positions include: games chair, vice chair, fundraising, sports, volunteers, medical/emergency, cultural, ceremonies, promotions and communications, 50th anniversary events, members at large.
Positions involve planning, organization and attending meetings over the next 2 years.
If you are interested please fill in a volunteer form online, at the Recreation Office or Town Office
For more information please contact the Recreation Office,
Phone 403-627-4322 Email: rec@pinchercreek.ca
Games build community pride, leadership, sport development and volunteerism. We welcome your involvement in 2019!