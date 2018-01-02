Okotoks RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating these items. If you have information in regards to this incident, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Stolen horse saddle and tack near Okotoks
Okotoks RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating these items. If you have information in regards to this incident, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.