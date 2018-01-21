Taking the heart to the next level (part 1)

Jesus said He didn’t come to abolish the law but to fulfill it and He was right, He never took away one bit of the law, but He added to it which took it from being a written law to a matter of the heart. It now causes us to take a deep breath and look at ourselves and how we look at others, how we love others. Let’s look at murder for example. Some can walk around and say "I am not like that person, I never murdered anyone," and yet in the next breath talk about how they hate this person, have no use for that person, can’t stand so and so... we hold our heads up high, me included, and think we are OK. Jesus made a bold claim to all those people just like He does today: If you even hate someone it is the same as killing them in your heart. Your heart action equals that of physical action. Hmmm that challenged me last year like never before, and I began to do a little soul searching and am actually trying to figure out first of all why was I that angry with someone, and then how that was affecting me more than they would even know, and more than that what it was doing with my relationship with God.
Then it hit me. I wouldn’t want to see anyone killed, I certainly wouldn’t do that to anyone, so was there any benefit in me holding on to it? Because in the end it was only me that was suffering. Maybe this is familiar to you and you have been holding on to something for a long time, maybe, just maybe it is time to let it go. This is the time to take what is inside and let it go so you can move on and have more joy, peace, and happiness. This could be you, and you have no way of even knowing where to begin. Let’s start with Jesus, asking Him for forgiveness and turning to Him as Lord and Savior in your life and then giving all that anger, and bitterness to Him. He is more than able to take it, trust me on this, I know. If you ever want to hear the story behind that statement I would love to do coffee with you sometime.
In the end, it only hurts you when you walk in anger and hardness, and most of the time the other people don’t even know. Let it go, love others, and live life to its fullest.
If you are looking for a place to connect and for people who are not perfect, but love and are willing to walk with you thru anything then I would like to invite you to join us any Sunday @ 10:30 am 1200 Ken Thronton Blvd
Vertical Church
You Are Loved!
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.