Town of Pincher Creek introduces KCL Consulting and Park Enterprises

The Town of Pincher Creek would like to introduce KCL Consulting and Park Enterprises as new partners for 2018.
KCL Consulting will be conducting all property assessments.
Safety code permitting and safety code issuance will be conducted by Park Enterprises. Park Enterprises will also follow up on building permits. Contact details and more information on these new partners can be obtained from the Town Office or on our website.
Wishing everyone a happy 2018!!
To introduce our team, we are a permitting and safety code inspection Agency. We are contracted with the Town of Pincher Creek for the issuance & follow up of all building permits.
We are enjoying our 23rd year of service delivery and pride ourselves on providing a high quality, timely and reliable service to all of our partners and clients. Perhaps you have wondered why you need a permit, many have asked that very question! All projects must comply with the codes and standards governed by the Province of Alberta. Permits are vital, not only because they are required by law, but they give you access to the expertise and experience of trained and qualified Safety Codes Officers to ensure your project is safe and complies with today's regulations before any costly mistakes are made. Permits and their corresponding safety inspections help to ensure the safety and functionality of your undertaking and the peace of mind knowing your project has the oversight of our qualified professionals. Permits provide a record that you have done your due diligence to comply with the codes. The permitting system also informs the jurisdiction with the responsibility to administer the Safety Codes Act, that a project is taking place.
Our team is ready and willing to assist you with any questions or concerns you may have with your project or upcoming plans!
Give us a call at 403-329-3747 | 1-800-621-5440 or reach us by email, contact@parkinspections.com