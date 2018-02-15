Alberta government announces pipeline information and petition webpage

The Alberta government has created a webpage called Keep Canada Working (click here) for Canadians to "share their views about actions taken by the B.C. government to block the Trans Mountain Pipeline". The page also includes links to various related social media channels and email contact information for members of Parliament. According to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, “This fight, it isn’t something any one government can do alone. We need all of us working together to make sure the B.C. government fully understands why this pipeline matters, why good jobs matter and why the rules of our country matter.”
The United Conservative Party (UCP) also has a petition on their website designed "to tell Justin Trudeau to take action against the BC NDP’s latest obstruction to construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline". Click here for that petition. “The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is critical for Alberta and it is the national interest for this project to succeed,” said UCP leader Jason Kenney in a press release. “The deliberate attempts at its obstruction by the BC NDP government are illegal and jeopardize Canada’s economic union. The federal government must provide clarity by ending speculation about the future of the project.” The UCP has also called for an emergency session of the Legislature "to allow MLAs to debate how best to defend Alberta’s vital economic interests in the face of threats by the Government of British Columbia to block the export of Alberta oil through the Trans Mountain Pipeline".
