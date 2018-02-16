Alberta Health Services reaches agreement with nurses

“Our nursing staff are hard-working and dedicated individuals, and this agreement recognizes the important role nurses play in providing patient- and family-centred care,” said Dr. Verna Yiu, AHS President and Chief Executive Officer.
The agreement includes a salary freeze for two years with a requirement to negotiate wages in the third year. The agreement also includes provisions to prevent involuntary full-time equivalent (FTE) reductions for nurses. It also outlines improvements to the resolution process in place so that nurses have an effective way to raise concerns related to patient care.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
