Alberta RCMP and Alberta Rural Crime Watch Association sign official partnership

Rural Crime Watch is a community-led program supported by the RCMP and the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General aimed at reducing crime in rural communities by providing extra "eyes and ears" for the RCMP and promoting Crime Prevention through awareness and education campaigns.
"The efforts of Rural Crime Watch volunteers to promote crime prevention in their communities and encourage the reporting of suspicious activities helps Alberta RCMP gather relevant and actionable intelligence – a key component of our intelligence-led Crime Reduction Strategy" said Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean. "Their commitment to educating their neighbours on how to secure their property and how to be aware of potential threats greatly contribute to making their communities safer and more resilient."
"We understand that in order for the RCMP to police our communities effectively, we need to take an active role in educating our neighbours and watching each other's backs" said Trevor Tychkowsky, President of the Alberta Provincial Rural Crime Watch Association.
Reducing crime in Alberta cannot be achieved through policing alone. A collaborative approach that includes citizens, health and mental health service providers, law enforcement, government partners and community leaders like the Alberta Rural Crime Watch Association is essential to keeping communities safe and breaking the cycle of criminal activity.
