Alberta RCMP launches Call Back Unit for non-emergency calls

The Alberta RCMP has created the Call Back Unit to handle non-emergency calls for service. These calls where there is no risk to public safety and no time sensitivity to the investigation do not require police attendance, but they do require police response. When a calls comes in to our OCCs, operators follow clear guidelines based on pre-established criteria to determine when a call should be dispatched to the detachments or to the Call Back Unit. The unit is staffed with experienced police officers who will follow up with the complainant the next business day and document the file in the RCMP records management system.
Sgt. Barry LaRocque who is leading the Call Management Strategy Project stresses the role of the Call Back Unit in improving efficient handling of calls for service. "The Call Back Unit will take some workload off of our front line members and allow them to focus on proactive patrols and engage more significantly in crime reduction initiatives to target the individuals hurting our communities."
The Call Back Unit, located in Edmonton, began on Feb. 15, 2018 as a pilot project in eight detachments from around Alberta. As the capacity to handle non-emergency calls increase more detachments will be added to the list.
