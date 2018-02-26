Alberta RCMP lay charges followings threats to political members

On February 17, 2018, Alberta RCMP received information from Calgary Police Service that online threats had been made via Facebook. A male residing in Three Hills was identified as the accused. Following an investigation, on February 18, 2018, 31 year-old Dexter Shea of Three Hills was arrested by the RCMP without incident. At the time of his arrest, Shea was on probation for prior charges of uttering threats.
Shea is facing three new charges of Uttering Threats, section 264.1 criminal code (x 2) and Breach of Probation, section 733.1(1) criminal code. A judicial interim release hearing has been held, and Shea was remanded into custody. He appeared in Provincial Court of Alberta in Strathmore on February 20 at 9:30 a.m., via CCTV. He is subject to lengthy conditions.
These charges are before the courts and further information will not be provided by the RCMP.
