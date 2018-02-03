ALERT investigating series of potential child sex offences by Jonathan Karl Bruenig

|Jonathan Karl Bruenig
Jonathan Karl Bruenig, 34, was arrested on January 23, 2018; however, the suspect’s name will be unfamiliar to suspected victims. ICE alleges that Bruenig used a number of online personas, often posing as a teenage girl on social media, in order to lure teenage boys.
ICE alleges that Bruenig’s online conversations would progress from sexualized chats to sharing explicit photos and videos. Bruenig is also accused of attempting to make arrangements to meet with the boys.
Bruenig was arrested at his home in Grande Prairie with the help of Grande Prairie RCMP, but ICE is also working with its partner agencies to investigate similar offences in the Northwest Territories, northern British Columbia, and Australia. Bruenig has lived in the Grande Prairie and Kelowna areas, and has also been involved with a number of junior hockey teams.
ICE is also looking to identify and speak with potential victims. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call 780-509-3363 or submit information anonymously at cybertip.ca.
Bruenig’s arrest came after he allegedly lured and attempted to sexually assault a Grande Prairie boy. The offences were reported to police by a concerned relative.
This investigation is ongoing. Bruenig has been remanded in custody since his arrest is scheduled to appear in court on February 12 on the following criminal charges:
- child luring (x 2);
- making child pornography (x 2);
- distributing child pornography (x 2); and
- possessing child pornography (x 2).
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
